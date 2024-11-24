Tennessee State takes on Chattanooga after Lorick’s 33-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (3-3) at Chattanooga Mocs (3-3) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State plays Chattanooga…

Tennessee State Tigers (3-3) at Chattanooga Mocs (3-3)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State plays Chattanooga after Antoine Lorick III scored 33 points in Tennessee State’s 110-33 win against the East-West Phantoms.

The Mocs are 2-0 in home games. Chattanooga ranks ninth in the SoCon with 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Makai Richards averaging 5.0.

The Tigers are 0-2 on the road. Tennessee State scores 86.0 points and has outscored opponents by 15.0 points per game.

Chattanooga makes 41.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Tennessee State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Chattanooga allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is shooting 32.3% and averaging 10.0 points for the Mocs.

Brandon Weston is averaging 16.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

