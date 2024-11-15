Tennessee State takes on Alabama A&M following Weston’s 26-point showing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-0) at Tennessee State Tigers (1-3) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-0) at Tennessee State Tigers (1-3)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts Alabama A&M after Brandon Weston scored 26 points in Tennessee State’s 88-84 overtime loss to the Howard Bison.

Tennessee State finished 18-15 overall last season while going 11-3 at home. The Tigers gave up 71.0 points per game while committing 19.9 fouls last season.

Alabama A&M finished 12-23 overall last season while going 4-15 on the road. The Bulldogs shot 42.0% from the field and 28.7% from 3-point range last season.

