Tennessee State plays Howard in Atlanta, Georgia

Howard Bison (1-2) vs. Tennessee State Tigers (1-2) Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State will square off…

Howard Bison (1-2) vs. Tennessee State Tigers (1-2)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State will square off against Howard at Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tennessee State went 18-15 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 71.0 points per game and shoot 42.2% from the field last season.

Howard finished 18-17 overall with a 6-12 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Bison averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 11.2 second-chance points and 3.2 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.