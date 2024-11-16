Tennessee State plays Alabama A&M after Weston’s 26-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-0) at Tennessee State Tigers (1-3) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6.5;…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-0) at Tennessee State Tigers (1-3)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State takes on Alabama A&M after Brandon Weston scored 26 points in Tennessee State’s 88-84 overtime loss to the Howard Bison.

Tennessee State finished 11-3 at home a season ago while going 18-15 overall. The Tigers averaged 72.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.0 last season.

Alabama A&M finished 10-10 in SWAC play and 4-15 on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 10.5 assists per game on 23.0 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.