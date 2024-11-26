Tennessee State faces Bryant

Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) vs. Tennessee State Tigers (3-4) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under…

Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) vs. Tennessee State Tigers (3-4)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant and Tennessee State square off at McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The Tigers are 3-4 in non-conference play. Tennessee State leads the OVC with 30.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Ahmir Langlais averaging 4.4.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 in non-conference play. Bryant ranks third in the America East scoring 39.3 points per game in the paint led by Earl Timberlake averaging 9.3.

Tennessee State scores 84.9 points, 9.4 more per game than the 75.5 Bryant allows. Bryant averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Tennessee State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Weston is scoring 17.3 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Tigers.

Rafael Pinzon is averaging 17.2 points for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

