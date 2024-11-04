Temple Owls start season at home against the Sacred Heart Pioneers

Sacred Heart Pioneers at Temple Owls Philadelphia; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -14; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM…

Sacred Heart Pioneers at Temple Owls

Philadelphia; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -14; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts Sacred Heart in the season opener.

Temple went 16-20 overall last season while going 5-9 at home. The Owls shot 39.6% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range last season.

Sacred Heart finished 16-16 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Pioneers averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 33.7 in the paint, 16.1 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.