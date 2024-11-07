Live Radio
Temple Owls face the Monmouth Hawks

The Associated Press

November 7, 2024, 3:42 AM

Monmouth Hawks (0-1) vs. Temple Owls (1-0)

Trenton, New Jersey; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple will take on Monmouth at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey.

Temple went 16-20 overall with an 8-7 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Owls averaged 11.2 assists per game on 24.3 made field goals last season.

Monmouth went 18-15 overall with a 7-6 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Hawks averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 10.1 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

