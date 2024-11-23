Temple Owls and the UMass Minutemen square off

UMass Minutemen (1-3) vs. Temple Owls (3-2) Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -1; over/under is…

UMass Minutemen (1-3) vs. Temple Owls (3-2)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -1; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays UMass in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Owls are 3-2 in non-conference play. Temple ranks ninth in the AAC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Babatunde Durodola averaging 2.2.

UMass finished 20-11 overall with a 9-3 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Minutemen shot 45.1% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.