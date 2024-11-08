Temple Owls and the Monmouth Hawks meet

Monmouth Hawks (0-1) vs. Temple Owls (1-0) Trenton, New Jersey; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2.5; over/under…

Monmouth Hawks (0-1) vs. Temple Owls (1-0)

Trenton, New Jersey; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple faces Monmouth in Trenton, New Jersey.

Temple went 16-20 overall with an 8-7 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Owls averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 10.5 second-chance points and 19.4 bench points last season.

Monmouth went 18-15 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Hawks averaged 13.1 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

