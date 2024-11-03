Temple opens season at home against Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers at Temple Owls Philadelphia; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -13.5; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM…

Sacred Heart Pioneers at Temple Owls

Philadelphia; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -13.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts Sacred Heart for the season opener.

Temple finished 16-20 overall with a 5-9 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Owls averaged 70.9 points per game last season, 27.9 in the paint, 13.1 off of turnovers and 10.3 on fast breaks.

Sacred Heart finished 4-11 on the road and 16-16 overall a season ago. The Pioneers allowed opponents to score 72.3 points per game and shot 43.5% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.