Temple hosts Drexel following Mashburn’s 25-point game

Drexel Dragons (2-0) at Temple Owls (2-0) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts Drexel after Jamal Mashburn…

Drexel Dragons (2-0) at Temple Owls (2-0)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts Drexel after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 25 points in Temple’s 103-74 victory over the Monmouth Hawks.

Temple finished 16-20 overall last season while going 5-9 at home. The Owls averaged 70.9 points per game while shooting 39.6% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range last season.

Drexel finished 20-12 overall with a 6-10 record on the road a season ago. The Dragons shot 45.7% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.