Temple beats Monmouth 103-74

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 25 points in Temple’s 103-74 win over Monmouth on Friday. Mashburn shot…

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 25 points in Temple’s 103-74 win over Monmouth on Friday.

Mashburn shot 10 for 15, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Owls (2-0). William Settle added 17 points while shooting 3 for 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line while he also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Dillon Battie had 16 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line.

The Hawks (0-2) were led in scoring by Madison Durr, who finished with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists. Jack Collins added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists for Monmouth. Abdi Bashir Jr. also had 10 points.

Temple took the lead with 18:14 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Mashburn led his team in scoring with 20 points in the first half to help put them up 54-33 at the break. Temple outscored Monmouth in the second half by eight points, with Settle scoring a team-high 10 points after intermission.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.