Telfort leads Butler against Austin Peay after 29-point showing

Austin Peay Governors (1-0) at Butler Bulldogs (1-0)

Indianapolis; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler faces Austin Peay after Jahmyl Telfort scored 29 points in Butler’s 72-65 victory over the Missouri State Bears.

Butler went 12-6 at home a season ago while going 18-15 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 77.1 points per game last season, 33.5 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.

Austin Peay went 19-16 overall with a 4-12 record on the road last season. The Governors averaged 74.8 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range last season.

