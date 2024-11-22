Teel scores 20, Indiana State takes down Chicago State 97-61

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Samage Teel’s 20 points helped Indiana State defeat Chicago State 97-61 on Friday night. Teel…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Samage Teel’s 20 points helped Indiana State defeat Chicago State 97-61 on Friday night.

Teel added six rebounds and three steals for the Sycamores (3-2). Markus Harding scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line and added 11 rebounds. Jahni Summers shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Quincy Allen finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars (0-6). Cameron Jernigan added 13 points and eight rebounds for Chicago State. Gabe Spinelli had seven points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

