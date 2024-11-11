Teel leads Indiana State against SIU-Edwardsville after 20-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-2) at Indiana State Sycamores (1-1) Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State hosts…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-2) at Indiana State Sycamores (1-1)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Samage Teel scored 20 points in Indiana State’s 93-48 victory over the Eureka Red Devils.

Indiana State finished 32-7 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Sycamores shot 50.5% from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range last season.

SIU-Edwardsville went 17-16 overall with a 2-13 record on the road a season ago. The Cougars averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 12.3 second-chance points and 1.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.