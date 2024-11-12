Teel leads Indiana State against SIU-Edwardsville after 20-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-2) at Indiana State Sycamores (1-1) Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -8;…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-2) at Indiana State Sycamores (1-1)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -8; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Samage Teel scored 20 points in Indiana State’s 93-48 victory against the Eureka Red Devils.

Indiana State went 32-7 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Sycamores averaged 17.9 assists per game on 29.3 made field goals last season.

SIU-Edwardsville finished 2-13 on the road and 17-16 overall a season ago. The Cougars averaged 11.3 assists per game on 25.2 made field goals last season.

