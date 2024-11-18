TCU puts home win streak on the line against Alcorn State

Alcorn State Braves (0-4) at TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: TCU will…

Alcorn State Braves (0-4) at TCU Horned Frogs (3-1)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Horned Frogs play Alcorn State.

TCU went 21-13 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Horned Frogs allowed opponents to score 71.7 points per game and shoot 44.9% from the field last season.

Alcorn State went 14-18 overall a season ago while going 7-14 on the road. The Braves shot 44.2% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.

