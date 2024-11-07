TCU hosts FGCU following Allette’s 20-point performance

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-1) at TCU Horned Frogs (1-0)
Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: TCU hosts FGCU after Vasean Allette scored 20 points in TCU’s 105-59 victory against the Florida A&M Rattlers.
TCU finished 21-13 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Horned Frogs allowed opponents to score 71.7 points per game and shoot 44.9% from the field last season.
FGCU went 14-18 overall with a 4-10 record on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 6.0 steals, 3.4 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
