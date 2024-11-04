TCU Horned Frogs tip off season at home against the Florida A&M Rattlers

Florida A&M Rattlers at TCU Horned Frogs Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: TCU opens the season…

Florida A&M Rattlers at TCU Horned Frogs

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU opens the season at home against Florida A&M.

TCU went 21-13 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Horned Frogs gave up 71.7 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

Florida A&M finished 6-23 overall a season ago while going 2-14 on the road. The Rattlers averaged 14.3 assists per game on 25.1 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

