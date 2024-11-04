Live Radio
TCU Horned Frogs tip off season at home against the Florida A&M Rattlers

The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 3:43 AM

Florida A&M Rattlers at TCU Horned Frogs

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU opens the season at home against Florida A&M.

TCU went 21-13 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Horned Frogs gave up 71.7 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

Florida A&M finished 6-23 overall a season ago while going 2-14 on the road. The Rattlers averaged 14.3 assists per game on 25.1 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

