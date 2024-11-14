TCU Horned Frogs play the Michigan Wolverines, look for 4th straight victory

TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) at Michigan Wolverines (1-1) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: TCU looks to…

TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) at Michigan Wolverines (1-1)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Horned Frogs take on Michigan.

Michigan finished 5-10 at home last season while going 8-24 overall. The Wolverines averaged 10.0 points off of turnovers, 11.0 second-chance points and 13.9 bench points last season.

TCU went 6-5 on the road and 21-13 overall last season. The Horned Frogs averaged 79.0 points per game last season, 35.9 in the paint, 17.5 off of turnovers and 17.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

