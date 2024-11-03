TCU Horned Frogs open season at home against the Florida A&M Rattlers

Florida A&M Rattlers at TCU Horned Frogs
Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: TCU opens the season at home against Florida A&M.
TCU finished 21-13 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Horned Frogs shot 46.1% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.
Florida A&M went 2-14 on the road and 6-23 overall last season. The Rattlers averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 9.2 second-chance points and 5.5 bench points last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.