TCU Horned Frogs face the Michigan Wolverines, aim for 4th straight victory

TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) at Michigan Wolverines (1-1)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -8.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: TCU will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Horned Frogs take on Michigan.

Michigan finished 8-24 overall with a 5-10 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Wolverines shot 44.4% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.

TCU went 21-13 overall a season ago while going 6-5 on the road. The Horned Frogs averaged 17.5 points off of turnovers, 13.0 second-chance points and 26.9 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

