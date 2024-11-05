Taylor’s 15 help SIU-Edwardsville defeat D-III Westminster (MO) 95-42

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor had 15 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 95-42 victory against Division-III Westminster (MO) on Monday. Taylor…

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor had 15 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 95-42 victory against Division-III Westminster (MO) on Monday.

Taylor added 10 rebounds, six assists, and five steals for the Cougars. Brian Taylor II scored 15 points while going 5 of 8 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jo Valrie had nine points and went 4 of 9 from the field.

Kolton Garner led the Blue Jays in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Westminster also got eight points from Walker Gohring. Jack Fessenden also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.