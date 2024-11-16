Taylor scores 23 as SIU-Edwardsville takes down Canisius 76-58

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Brian Taylor II had 23 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 76-58 victory against Canisius on Saturday night. Taylor…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Brian Taylor II had 23 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 76-58 victory against Canisius on Saturday night.

Taylor also contributed six rebounds for the Cougars (4-2). Desmond Polk shot 5 for 10 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Darrion Baker shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Paul McMillan IV led the Golden Griffins (0-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Tana Kopa added 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

