Taylor scores 23 as Air Force defeats Jacksonville State 73-67

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Ethan Taylor’s 23 points helped Air Force defeat Jacksonville State 73-67 on Thursday night.

Taylor added 10 rebounds and six assists for the Falcons (1-1). Jeffrey Mills scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Luke Kearney shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Jaron Pierre Jr. led the way for the Gamecocks (1-1) with 21 points and four assists. Jacksonville State also got 10 points from Koree Cotton. Mason Nicholson also had nine points.

Mills scored 12 points in the first half and Air Force went into halftime trailing 30-22. Taylor scored 19 points in the second half to help lead Air Force to a six-point victory.

