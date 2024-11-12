Taylor scores 22 as SIU-Edwardsville defeats Indiana State 77-72

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor had 22 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 77-72 win against Indiana State on Tuesday night.…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor had 22 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 77-72 win against Indiana State on Tuesday night.

Taylor also added six assists for the Cougars (2-2). Ring Malith scored 19 points while shooting 8 for 15, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds and three steals.

Jahni Summers led the way for the Sycamores (1-2) with 15 points. Camp Wagner added 12 points and Aaron Gray finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

Desmond Polk scored seven points in the first half and SIU-Edwardsville went into the break trailing 36-33. Taylor scored 16 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

