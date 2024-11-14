Taylor leads SIU-Edwardsville against Western Michigan after 22-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-2) at Western Michigan Broncos (1-2) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville takes on Western…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-2) at Western Michigan Broncos (1-2)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville takes on Western Michigan after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 22 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 77-72 win against the Indiana State Sycamores.

Western Michigan finished 7-7 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The Broncos gave up 74.9 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

SIU-Edwardsville finished 17-16 overall a season ago while going 2-13 on the road. The Cougars averaged 71.5 points per game last season, 28.6 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 9.5 on fast breaks.

