Taylor leads NC State against Colgate after 22-point game

Colgate Raiders (1-2) at NC State Wolfpack (3-0)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts Colgate after Jayden Taylor scored 22 points in NC State’s 82-70 victory against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

NC State went 12-5 at home last season while going 26-15 overall. The Wolfpack averaged 75.6 points per game last season, 14.2 from the free-throw line and 21 from 3-point range.

Colgate went 10-5 on the road and 25-10 overall a season ago. The Raiders averaged 13.7 points off of turnovers, 8.5 second-chance points and 11.6 bench points last season.

