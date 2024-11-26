Taylor and Air Force host Sacramento State

Sacramento State Hornets (1-4) at Air Force Falcons (2-4) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Air Force…

Sacramento State Hornets (1-4) at Air Force Falcons (2-4)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force hosts Sacramento State after Ethan Taylor scored 21 points in Air Force’s 82-48 victory over the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Falcons have gone 2-3 in home games. Air Force has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hornets are 0-3 on the road. Sacramento State ranks third in the Big Sky allowing 66.8 points while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

Air Force averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Air Force have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc.

Jacob Holt is shooting 52.2% and averaging 15.6 points for the Hornets.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

