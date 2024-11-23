Taylor and Air Force host Mercyhurst

Mercyhurst Lakers (4-2) at Air Force Falcons (1-4) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Air Force hosts…

Mercyhurst Lakers (4-2) at Air Force Falcons (1-4)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force hosts Mercyhurst after Ethan Taylor scored 23 points in Air Force’s 78-69 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Falcons have gone 1-3 in home games. Air Force is sixth in the MWC with 15.4 assists per game led by Taylor averaging 4.2.

The Lakers are 1-2 on the road. Mercyhurst averages 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

Air Force averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Mercyhurst allows. Mercyhurst has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Air Force have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Falcons.

Jeff Planutis averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.