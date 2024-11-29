Tate leads Mississippi Valley State against UCSB after 23-point performance

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-6) at UCSB Gauchos (5-1) Santa Barbara, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-6) at UCSB Gauchos (5-1)

Santa Barbara, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -30.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits UCSB after Arthur Tate scored 23 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 94-48 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Gauchos are 3-1 in home games. UCSB is second in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 62.5 points while holding opponents to 36.7% shooting.

The Delta Devils are 0-6 on the road. Mississippi Valley State is 1-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

UCSB averages 81.3 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 83.9 Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State has shot at a 37.3% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 36.7% shooting opponents of UCSB have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anderson is shooting 53.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 8.5 points.

Tate is averaging 13.2 points for the Delta Devils.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.