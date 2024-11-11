Tarleton State visits Florida State after Watkins’ 30-point game

Tarleton State Texans (0-2) at Florida State Seminoles (2-0) Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts…

Tarleton State Texans (0-2) at Florida State Seminoles (2-0)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Tarleton State after Jamir Watkins scored 30 points in Florida State’s 73-65 win against the Rice Owls.

Florida State went 17-16 overall a season ago while going 10-7 at home. The Seminoles averaged 16.3 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 27.8 bench points last season.

Tarleton State went 25-10 overall a season ago while going 10-5 on the road. The Texans averaged 13.8 assists per game on 27.2 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

