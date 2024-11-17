Tarleton State to visit No. 12 Baylor Sunday

Tarleton State Texans (1-3) at Baylor Bears (2-1) Waco, Texas; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -29; over/under…

Tarleton State Texans (1-3) at Baylor Bears (2-1)

Waco, Texas; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -29; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Baylor hosts Tarleton State.

Baylor finished 24-11 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Bears shot 48.4% from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range last season.

Tarleton State went 10-5 on the road and 25-10 overall a season ago. The Texans averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 13.9 on free throws and 17.4 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

