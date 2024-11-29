Tarleton State Texans square off against the Iona Gaels

Iona Gaels (1-5) vs. Tarleton State Texans (1-5) Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -4.5; over/under…

Iona Gaels (1-5) vs. Tarleton State Texans (1-5)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -4.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State faces Iona in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Texans are 1-5 in non-conference play. Tarleton State is 1-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Gaels are 1-5 in non-conference play. Iona averages 16.5 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Tarleton State scores 59.0 points per game, 18.3 fewer points than the 77.3 Iona gives up. Iona averages 64.5 points per game, 17.5 fewer points than the 82.0 Tarleton State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bubu Benjamin is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.0 points for the Texans.

Dejour Reaves is averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and two steals for the Gaels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.