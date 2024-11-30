Tarleton State Texans and the Nicholls Colonels square off in Westwego, Louisiana

Nicholls Colonels (4-2) vs. Tarleton State Texans (4-3) Westwego, Louisiana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State takes on…

Nicholls Colonels (4-2) vs. Tarleton State Texans (4-3)

Westwego, Louisiana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State takes on Nicholls at John A. Alario Event Center in Westwego, Louisiana.

The Texans are 4-3 in non-conference play. Tarleton State is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Colonels are 4-2 in non-conference play. Nicholls ranks second in the Southland giving up 57.0 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

Tarleton State scores 51.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 57.0 Nicholls allows. Nicholls has shot at a 39.4% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of Tarleton State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakoriah Long averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc.

Tanita Swift is averaging 18 points, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals for the Colonels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.