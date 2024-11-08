Tarleton State plays Sam Houston following Benjamin’s 21-point performance

Sam Houston Bearkats (0-1) at Tarleton State Texans (0-1) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts…

Sam Houston Bearkats (0-1) at Tarleton State Texans (0-1)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts Sam Houston after Bubu Benjamin scored 21 points in Tarleton State’s 96-62 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

Tarleton State finished 25-10 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Texans averaged 8.8 steals, 3.5 blocks and 10.3 turnovers per game last season.

Sam Houston finished 14-4 in CUSA action and 7-9 on the road last season. The Bearkats averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second-chance points and 10.9 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.