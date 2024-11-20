Tarleton State plays Michigan on 3-game road slide

Tarleton State Texans (1-4) at Michigan Wolverines (3-1) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State will…

Tarleton State Texans (1-4) at Michigan Wolverines (3-1)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State will look to end its three-game road losing streak when the Texans visit Michigan.

Michigan finished 8-24 overall last season while going 5-10 at home. The Wolverines averaged 10.0 points off of turnovers, 11.0 second-chance points and 13.9 bench points last season.

The Texans are 0-3 on the road. Tarleton State is ninth in the WAC with 17.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Evans averaging 4.0.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.