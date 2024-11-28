Tarleton State faces Iona

Iona Gaels (1-5) vs. Tarleton State Texans (1-5) Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State squares off…

Iona Gaels (1-5) vs. Tarleton State Texans (1-5)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State squares off against Iona at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Texans have a 1-5 record in non-conference play. Tarleton State gives up 82.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 23.0 points per game.

The Gaels have a 1-5 record in non-conference play. Iona is 0-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.5 turnovers per game.

Tarleton State is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points lower than the 48.8% Iona allows to opponents. Iona’s 36.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.1 percentage points lower than Tarleton State has allowed to its opponents (48.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bubu Benjamin is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, while averaging 15 points.

Dejour Reaves is averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and two steals for the Gaels.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

