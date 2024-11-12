Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Tanner scores 18, Abilene…

Tanner scores 18, Abilene Christian beats McMurry 101-55

The Associated Press

November 12, 2024, 11:41 PM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Colby Tanner had 18 points in Abilene Christian’s 101-55 victory against McMurry on Tuesday night.

Tanner finished 6 of 12 from 3-point range for the Wildcats (2-1). Dontrez Williams scored 14 points and added three steals. Yaniel Rivera went 5 of 12 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Jalen Cherry led the War Hawks with 10 points. McMurry also got eight points from Gervai Maeweathers. Sunny Parker also had seven points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up