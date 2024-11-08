Tamar Bates scores 17 and Mark Mitchell has 16 to lead Missouri past Howard 77-62

Tamar Bates scored 17 points, Mark Mitchell added 16 and Missouri defeated Howard 77-62 on Friday night.

Howard Missouri Basketball Missouri's Anthony Robinson II (0) passes as Howard's Blake Harper (7) and Bryce Harris (34) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) AP Photo/Jeff Roberson Howard Missouri Basketball Missouri's Mark Mitchell (25) heads to the basket as Howard's Miles Stewart (4) and Ose Okojie (11) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) AP Photo/Jeff Roberson Howard Missouri Basketball Howard's Marcus Dockery, left, looks to pass around Missouri's Caleb Grill (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) AP Photo/Jeff Roberson ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tamar Bates scored 17 points, Mark Mitchell added 16 and Missouri defeated Howard 77-62 on Friday night.

Missouri (1-1) led by 12 at halftime but it took a late second-half run to put the game away. The Tigers’ lead was only 61-57 after Howard’s Marcus Dockery drilled a 3-pointer with 4 1/2 minutes to go in the second half. After the teams traded baskets, Missouri went on an 11-0 run capped by a 3-pointer from Bates.

The Tigers led 74-59 heading to the final minute and Anthony Robinson II, who finished with 13 points, made 3 of 4 free throws to wrap up the win.

Dockery led Howard (0-2) with 14 points and Bryce Harris added 11.

Led by Mitchell who made 8 of 8 free throws, the Tigers went 26 for 31 from the line. They also had a 20-5 advantage in points after turnovers.

Howard made 10 of 19 3-pointers compared to 3 of 22 for Missouri.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.