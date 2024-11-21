Talford leads Winthrop against Louisville after 22-point game

Winthrop Eagles (4-2) at Louisville Cardinals (2-1)
Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces Louisville after Kelton Talford scored 22 points in Winthrop’s 77-75 victory over the North Carolina Central Eagles.
Louisville finished 7-11 at home last season while going 8-24 overall. The Cardinals averaged 11.1 assists per game on 25.0 made field goals last season.
The Eagles have gone 0-1 away from home. Winthrop is the Big South leader with 39.8 rebounds per game led by Talford averaging 7.2.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
