Talford leads Winthrop against Louisville after 22-point game

Winthrop Eagles (4-2) at Louisville Cardinals (2-1)

Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces Louisville after Kelton Talford scored 22 points in Winthrop’s 77-75 victory over the North Carolina Central Eagles.

Louisville finished 7-11 at home last season while going 8-24 overall. The Cardinals averaged 11.1 assists per game on 25.0 made field goals last season.

The Eagles have gone 0-1 away from home. Winthrop is the Big South leader with 39.8 rebounds per game led by Talford averaging 7.2.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

