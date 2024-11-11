Tajé Kelly scores 22points as Charleston Southern takes down NAIA-Morris College 108-50

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Taje’ Kelly’s 22 points helped Charleston Southern defeat Morris 108-50 on Monday night. Kelly had…

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Taje’ Kelly’s 22 points helped Charleston Southern defeat Morris 108-50 on Monday night.

Kelly had eight rebounds for the Buccaneers (1-2). Anthony Gause scored 19 points, going 7 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line. Jaylon Gibson shot 6 of 7 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Kahil Baker led the way for the Hornets with 14 points. Darjawuan Brown added 14 points for Morris. Da’Shawn Smith had seven points.

NEXT UP

Charleston Southern hosts UT Rio Grande Valley in its next matchup on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.