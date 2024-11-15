Tait-Jones leads UCSD against Seattle U after 21-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (0-3) at UCSD Tritons (2-1) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts Seattle U…

Seattle U Redhawks (0-3) at UCSD Tritons (2-1)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts Seattle U after Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 21 points in UCSD’s 64-54 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets.

UCSD went 14-2 at home last season while going 21-12 overall. The Tritons gave up 69.4 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

Seattle U finished 23-14 overall with a 4-9 record on the road last season. The Redhawks averaged 13.0 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

