Tabbs leads Morgan State against NJIT after 24-point game

NJIT Highlanders (0-3) at Morgan State Bears (2-2)

Baltimore; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State faces NJIT after Wynston Tabbs scored 24 points in Morgan State’s 90-64 win against the UDC Firebirds.

Morgan State finished 11-20 overall a season ago while going 8-5 at home. The Bears averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 2.9 bench points last season.

NJIT went 2-13 on the road and 7-21 overall last season. The Highlanders shot 39.4% from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range last season.

