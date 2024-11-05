Tabbs leads Morgan State against Mercyhurst after 24-point performance

Mercyhurst Lakers (0-1) at Morgan State Bears (1-0) Baltimore; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State plays Mercyhurst after…

Mercyhurst Lakers (0-1) at Morgan State Bears (1-0)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State plays Mercyhurst after Wynston Tabbs scored 24 points in Morgan State’s 89-76 victory over the Frostburg State Bobcats.

Morgan State finished 11-20 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bears averaged 72.7 points per game last season, 35.4 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 12.0 on fast breaks.

Mercyhurst did not compete in Division I last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

