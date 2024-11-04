Syracuse starts season at home against Le Moyne

Le Moyne Dolphins at Syracuse Orange Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -22.5; over/under is…

Le Moyne Dolphins at Syracuse Orange

Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -22.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts Le Moyne for the season opener.

Syracuse went 14-2 at home last season while going 20-12 overall. The Orange averaged 76.3 points per game last season, 35.4 in the paint, 17.0 off of turnovers and 13.0 on fast breaks.

Le Moyne went 15-17 overall last season while going 5-14 on the road. The Dolphins averaged 72.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.2 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

