Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Syracuse starts season at…

Syracuse starts season at home against Le Moyne

The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 3:42 AM

Le Moyne Dolphins at Syracuse Orange

Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -22.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts Le Moyne for the season opener.

Syracuse went 14-2 at home last season while going 20-12 overall. The Orange averaged 76.3 points per game last season, 35.4 in the paint, 17.0 off of turnovers and 13.0 on fast breaks.

Le Moyne went 15-17 overall last season while going 5-14 on the road. The Dolphins averaged 72.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up