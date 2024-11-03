Syracuse Orange open season at home against the Le Moyne Dolphins

Le Moyne Dolphins at Syracuse Orange Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse begins the season at…

Le Moyne Dolphins at Syracuse Orange

Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse begins the season at home against Le Moyne.

Syracuse went 20-12 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Orange averaged 76.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.6 last season.

Le Moyne finished 15-17 overall with a 5-14 record on the road a season ago. The Dolphins shot 43.2% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

