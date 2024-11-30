Syracuse hosts Yale after Egger’s 21-point outing

Yale Bulldogs (1-7) at Syracuse Orange (3-4) Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Yale faces Syracuse after…

Yale Bulldogs (1-7) at Syracuse Orange (3-4)

Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale faces Syracuse after Mackenzie Egger scored 21 points in Yale’s 67-52 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Orange have gone 2-3 at home. Syracuse averages 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-4 away from home. Yale ranks third in the Ivy League with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Grace Thybulle averaging 3.0.

Syracuse makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Yale has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Yale averages 53.6 points per game, 21.8 fewer points than the 75.4 Syracuse allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Georgia Woolley is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Orange.

Egger is averaging 16.9 points, 10 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

