Suder scores 16 as Miami (Ohio) downs Mercer 75-72

CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. (AP) — Peter Suder’s 16 points helped Miami (Ohio) defeat Mercer 75-72 on Tuesday.

Suder had six rebounds and four steals for the RedHawks (4-2). Eian Elmer scored 15 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Antwone Woolfolk shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

Ahmad Robinson finished with 19 points, six assists and three steals for the Bears (3-4). Brady Shoulders added 14 points and four steals for Mercer. Alex Holt also put up 12 points and nine rebounds.

Miami went into the half leading Mercer 35-30. Elmer scored 11 points in the half. Suder scored 12 second-half points.

