Strong’s late 3 lifts Boston College past Missouri State, 76-74 in Cayman Islands semifinal

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Elijah Strong knocked down a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left in overtime to lift Boston College to a 76-74 win over Missouri State on Monday night to advance to the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic.

The Eagles will face Boise State, which held off South Dakota State 83-82, in Tuesday’s title game.

Dez White hit a pair of free throws and knocked down a jumper and Michael Osei-Bonsu added a jumper as the Bears took a 70-64 lead to open overtime. Boston College roared back.

Jayden Hastings dunked and Strong knocked down a 3 to pull the Eagles within one, 70-69. Onsei-Bonsu hit two free throws, but Strong answered with a layup and Donald Hand Jr. hit two free throws to put Boston College in front, 73-72 with 29 seconds left. Osei-Bonsu’s jumper with 14 seconds left put Missouri State in front, but Strong hit his second 3 of OT. White missed a 3-point attempt with a second left and the Eagles grabbed the defensive rebound to seal the win.

Hand hit a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left in regulation to pull Boston College even at 64-64 and force overtime.

Hand scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Boston College (5-1) and Fred Payne went 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to add another 18 points off the bench. Strong finished 3 of 5 from deep to finish with 13 points, four rebounds and two assists.

White hit 12 of 13 from the free throw line and led Missouri State (4-2) with 25 points. Jalen Hampton scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Osei-Bonsu added 13 points with seven rebounds, three assists with a steal.

Missouri State will take on South Dakota State in the third-place game Tuesday.

Boise State survived an 83-82 battle with South Dakota State.

